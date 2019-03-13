Getty Image

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on March 29 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, already has an impressively star-studded cohort of inductees. Rock legend Stevie Nicks, pop icon Janet Jackson, indie gods Radiohead, and more will join the ranks of the musicians honored by the Hall Of Fame. Although Thom Yorke has said that he would “rather be sitting at home in front of the fire” than attend his own induction ceremony, it’s sure to be a fun assembly of legends who might otherwise have no reason to be in the same room.

The Hall Of Fame announced the induction speakers today, an equally exciting group of musical legends and legends-in-the-making. Harry Styles, who once baked a carrot cake to bring to a Fleetwood Mac show, will be inducting solo honoree Nicks, and Janelle Monae will induct Jackson. If Yorke decides to leave his cozy fire, David Byrne will be there to induct Radiohead, and Queen‘s Brian May will induct glam-metal group Def Leppard. The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Simon Le Bon, and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor round out the list of induction speakers. I personally am crossing my fingers for a Janet Jackson-Harry Styles-Roxy Music collab, but the ceremony is sure to be thrilling even if that doesn’t end up happening.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will air April 27 on HBO.