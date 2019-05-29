Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Gucci Cruise 2020 unveiling in Italy was iconic, and not just because of the fashion.

Rock legend Stevie Nicks and rock-legend-in-the-making Harry Styles performed a surprise set for lucky afterparty attendees. Styles, who was in attendance as the new face of Gucci fragrance, performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide” with Nicks.

The covers aren’t technically new — they performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony and “Landslide” at a show in 2017 — but it’s always a treat to hear Styles and Nicks sing together. Their voices blend beautifully in harmony, especially on “Landslide.” And if Stevie Nicks is the queen of hair-twirling, hip-swaying stage presence, Harry Styles is the king. They’d be incredible in a Better Oblivion Community Center-type band together is all I’m saying.

Nicks and Styles have been open about their mutual admiration for one another. In his speech at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, Styles called her “magical gypsy godmother who occupies the in-between” and said that “if you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you.” (Rub it in, Styles.)

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks herself called Styles “Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child.” She elaborated, “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

Watch some fan-shot footage of Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks performing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide” above.