Hear Big Boi’s Song Inspired By ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Mother Of Dragons’

#New Music #Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.06.14

It’s no “Hodor (Hodor Remix),” but “Mother of Dragons” will have to do. Big Boi has shared his contribution to HBO’s Game of Thrones-inspired mixtape Catch the Throne, and in case the title wasn’t a give away, it’s Daddy Fat Sax of House Sgt. Slaughter’s ode to everyone’s favorite silver queen, Daenerys Targaryen.

Before Khaleesi take the Iron Throne
They call her the mother of dragons, you under attack, n*gga this our home
It’s Targaryen, the rightful bloodline
So don’t you worry about the Red Weddin’ that made it crunch time

The Big Boi King is heartless. He’d do well for himself in Kanye Westeros.

Banner via CoS

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Music#Game of Thrones
TAGSBig Boigame of thronesnew music

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP