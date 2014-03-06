Hear Big Boi’s Song Inspired By ‘Game Of Thrones,’ ‘Mother Of Dragons’

It’s no “Hodor (Hodor Remix),” but “Mother of Dragons” will have to do. Big Boi has shared his contribution to HBO’s Game of Thrones-inspired mixtape Catch the Throne, and in case the title wasn’t a give away, it’s Daddy Fat Sax of House Sgt. Slaughter’s ode to everyone’s favorite silver queen, Daenerys Targaryen.

Before Khaleesi take the Iron Throne

They call her the mother of dragons, you under attack, n*gga this our home

It’s Targaryen, the rightful bloodline

So don’t you worry about the Red Weddin’ that made it crunch time

The Big Boi King is heartless. He’d do well for himself in Kanye Westeros.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Banner via CoS