Hear Jay Pharoah’s Timely Freestyle Over Drake’s ‘Draft Day’

Ever since Donald Glover went off to do whatever it is a Childish Gambino does, NBC has been lapped in the TV Shows with Full-Time Comedians, Part-Time Rappers department by CBS. (You guys HAVE to hear Julianna Margulies’ The Booty Life mixtape. Jim Parsons’ Blingzinga? Not so much.) But the Peacock may have found their man in SNL‘s Jay Pharaoh, who dropped a four-minute freestyle over Drake’s “Draft Day” during last night’s NFL Draft.

People say, “He doin’ comedy, why the hell he rappin’?”

Got a heavy passion, but I could drop both and convert to actin’

Why do one when I can do it all?

Cause I know if they take a step in my shoes, these f*ckers would trip and fall.

OK, now rap as Drake as Lil Wayne as Urkel.