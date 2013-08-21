Hear The National’s Matt Berninger’s Lovely Contribution To The ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Soundtrack

#Boardwalk Empire
08.21.13 5 years ago

boardwalk soundtrack

Boardwalk Empire is on HBO. Therefore, it is required by law to have an excellent soundtrack, a soundtrack preferably with contributions from indie rockers, like its network mate, Game of Thrones. Fortunately, the National’s wine-drinking lead singer Matt Berninger seems to like 1920s Jersey as much as he does ??? Westeros, because only months after singing “The Rains of Castamere,” he’s back with “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

The two songs couldn’t be any more different — one’s a brooding dirge, the other’s a sweet-sounding lullaby — unless you’re Arya, in which case, yeah, she’s seeing things when she goes to sleep every night. (God I miss Game of Thrones). Anyway, “Dreams” appears on Boardwalk Empire Vol. 2, featuring covers of 1920s Prohibition songs by current-day artists like Elvis Costello, St. Vincent, and Neko Case. It sounds like the cat’s meow.

(Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIREthe national

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP