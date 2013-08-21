Hear The National’s Matt Berninger’s Lovely Contribution To The ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Soundtrack

Boardwalk Empire is on HBO. Therefore, it is required by law to have an excellent soundtrack, a soundtrack preferably with contributions from indie rockers, like its network mate, Game of Thrones. Fortunately, the National’s wine-drinking lead singer Matt Berninger seems to like 1920s Jersey as much as he does ??? Westeros, because only months after singing “The Rains of Castamere,” he’s back with “I’ll See You In My Dreams.”

The two songs couldn’t be any more different — one’s a brooding dirge, the other’s a sweet-sounding lullaby — unless you’re Arya, in which case, yeah, she’s seeing things when she goes to sleep every night. (God I miss Game of Thrones). Anyway, “Dreams” appears on Boardwalk Empire Vol. 2, featuring covers of 1920s Prohibition songs by current-day artists like Elvis Costello, St. Vincent, and Neko Case. It sounds like the cat’s meow.

