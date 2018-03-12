Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fresh off the release of the compilation effort From the Series of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II earlier this month, Helena Deland has returned with the video for one of its standout tracks, “There Are A Thousand.” For the gorgeous track’s visual component, Deland took inspiration from Bonnie Tyler’s video for “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” offering shots of a singer in a room with little light, save for the focus on their face.

“The idea came to me when I was on a long drive with my boyfriend listening to ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’” Deland told i-D, who premiered the video. “We imagined an older guy singing this would be very moving and somewhat tragic, and also somehow likely. It makes sense to me that the video feels a little lost and random, because that’s the feeling the song conveys.”

Perhaps it’s the choice of actor, but the “There Are A Thousand” video also seems to take influence from David Lynch, specifically the characters that exist in the Black Lodge of the Twin Peaks universe. Check out the beautiful video above.

From the Series of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II is out now on Luminelle Recordings, and Deland is set to perform across several events at SXSW in Austin this week.