Helena Deland’s Entrancing ‘There Are a Thousand’ Video Could Have Been Pulled Right From ‘Twin Peaks’

03.12.18 13 hours ago

Fresh off the release of the compilation effort From the Series of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II earlier this month, Helena Deland has returned with the video for one of its standout tracks, “There Are A Thousand.” For the gorgeous track’s visual component, Deland took inspiration from Bonnie Tyler’s video for “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” offering shots of a singer in a room with little light, save for the focus on their face.

“The idea came to me when I was on a long drive with my boyfriend listening to ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart,’” Deland told i-D, who premiered the video. “We imagined an older guy singing this would be very moving and somewhat tragic, and also somehow likely. It makes sense to me that the video feels a little lost and random, because that’s the feeling the song conveys.”

Perhaps it’s the choice of actor, but the “There Are A Thousand” video also seems to take influence from David Lynch, specifically the characters that exist in the Black Lodge of the Twin Peaks universe. Check out the beautiful video above.

From the Series of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I & II is out now on Luminelle Recordings, and Deland is set to perform across several events at SXSW in Austin this week.

Around The Web

TAGShelena delandluminelle recordingsthere are a thousand

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 7 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP