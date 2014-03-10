Here’s The Essential 8-Bit ‘True Detective’ Theme Song That You Didn’t Know You Needed

#8 Bit #HBO #True Detective
03.09.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

We’re ramping up our coverage of True Detective here today because the finale is on tonight, obviously. So, why not give you the 8-bit version of the theme song? You can put it on your phone as a ringtone, someone will ask you what it is, and then you can say, “Oh, it’s from True Detective…. what? YOU’RE NOT WATCHING TRUE DETECTIVE?!” Then you just walk away because that person is a monster.

Gawker Via Noisey

Around The Web

TOPICS#8 Bit#HBO#True Detective
TAGS8-BITHBOTHEME SONGSTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP