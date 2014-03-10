Here’s The Essential 8-Bit ‘True Detective’ Theme Song That You Didn’t Know You Needed

We’re ramping up our coverage of True Detective here today because the finale is on tonight, obviously. So, why not give you the 8-bit version of the theme song? You can put it on your phone as a ringtone, someone will ask you what it is, and then you can say, “Oh, it’s from True Detective…. what? YOU’RE NOT WATCHING TRUE DETECTIVE?!” Then you just walk away because that person is a monster.
Combine this with the cat one and you’ve got gold. Solid gold.
That should be the end credits tonight.
Hehehehe. That would curve my depression of it being over with giggling.
Can we get one with the Banshee theme song
So, I may just be an old man, but I can’t stand how loud the volume is on the soundcloud player. Am I an idiot? Is there a way to control the volume so that when I play something it doesn’t blow out my eardrum? My main volume is a notch above mute
I noticed that yesterday and instead of figuring out how to turn it down, I just turned it off