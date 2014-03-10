Here’s The Essential 8-Bit ‘True Detective’ Theme Song That You Didn’t Know You Needed

We’re ramping up our coverage of True Detective here today because the finale is on tonight, obviously. So, why not give you the 8-bit version of the theme song? You can put it on your phone as a ringtone, someone will ask you what it is, and then you can say, “Oh, it’s from True Detective…. what? YOU’RE NOT WATCHING TRUE DETECTIVE?!” Then you just walk away because that person is a monster.

Gawker Via Noisey