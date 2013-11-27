Here’s Prince William & Taylor Swift Singing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ With Bon Jovi

According to USA Today, the happenings in the clip above went down last night at a Kensington Palace gala to benefit Centrepoint, a charity that supports homeless youth. Now let’s sit back and wait for the T-Swift/Prince Harry romance rumors to start flowing.
In one dimension, the world changed this week when Livin’ on a Prayer hit the Billboard top 100 entering at 25 all because of that video of the kid dancing down the stairs at a basketball game, effectively changing (forever) the way songs will be released. In and of itself it’s both incredible and simultaneously shouldn’t be a surprise. Bon Jovi himself probably shit eggrolls. Then on the other side of the universe is this shit. Performing so that Taylor Swift and the Prince can sing safely along with you has got to be the equivalent of being asked to bust out your recorder at Christmas so your aunt can sing Winter Wonderland for the family after they found out you entered the billboard top 100 at 25.
So, I just realized Bon Jovi got old. That video gets super awkward with the Prince just standing there and bopping along uncomfortably.