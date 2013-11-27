Here’s Prince William & Taylor Swift Singing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ With Bon Jovi

#Taylor Swift
Editor-in-Chief
11.27.13 2 Comments

According to USA Today, the happenings in the clip above went down last night at a Kensington Palace gala to benefit Centrepoint, a charity that supports homeless youth. Now let’s sit back and wait for the T-Swift/Prince Harry romance rumors to start flowing.

Screen Shot 2013-11-27 at 8.34.15 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-27 at 8.36.21 AM

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSbon joviPRINCE WILLIAMTAYLOR SWIFTthe royals

