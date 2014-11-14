Hey Bat-Hipsters, You Can Now Listen To Your Bat-Music on Bat-Shaped Vinyl

Well now, here’s a completely useless thing I desperately want – you can now listen to the music from Batman: The Animated Series on bat-shaped vinyl. I’m not sure how a bat-shaped record would even work and I don’t want to know, I just want to own it.

Not only is the record itself cool, but it comes in some very sexy packaging…

Damn. Bat-damn.

This record will be going on sale sometime today, so keep an eye on this page if you want to snag one. Or, y’know, just listen to this one loop.

Via io9