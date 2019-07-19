Alysse Gafkjen

There’s a new country supergroup in town, and it has an impressive lineup: Together, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires are The Highwomen.

The group has announced that their self-titled debut album will be out on September 6, and they’ve also shared their first single, “Redesigning Women.” Hemby says of the midtempo track, “‘Redesigning Women’ is the life most women are living today. We juggle so much in 24 hours and I wanted to write a song that reflected the goodness, the madness and the hilarity of it all.”

Carlile said of the group, “Anyone can be a Highwoman. It’s about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love.”

Aside from the talent in the core band, the record featured contributions from plenty of big names, including Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Ray LaMontagne, and others. So far, the group only has one scheduled live date, and that will take place at the Newport Folk Festival on July 26.

Listen to “Redesigning Women” above, and below, check out the The Highwomen album art and tracklist.

Low Country Sound/Elektra Records

1. “Highwomen”

2. “Redesigning Women”

3. “Loose Change”

4. “Crowded Table”

5. “My Name Can’t Be Mama”

6. “If She Ever Leaves Me”

7. “Old Soul”

8. “Don’t Call Me”

9. “My Only Child”

10. “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk”

11. “Cocktail And A Song”

12. “Wheels Of Laredo”

The Highwomen is out 9/6 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.