Hillary Clinton has been striving to get out the millennial vote this election cycle. She knows modern politicians have to get at the young folk where they live, and that’s mostly on Twitter. As such she’s whipped, nae-nae-ed and BeyHive-d her way through the campaign, blowing through the required viral trends so she can get back to talking about the important stuff. But on Election Day, she got one last cred-establisher in, pulling off an excellent Mannequin Challenge on her plane.

Clinton was joined by husband Bill, Jon Bon Jovi and countless staffers and photographers in the impressive entry to the viral trend. At the end, she turns the message toward the polls with a closing line that urges “Don’t stand still. Vote today.”

The video is part of a last-minute push by Clinton, her countless musical allies and even FLOTUS to put the Democratic presidential nominee in the White House. Clinton herself didn’t mince words in her last political ad of the season, directly asking viewers to vote for her. Michelle Obama urged Democrats who were unhappy to not “play around with a protest vote.” And a slew of #WithHer stars have held concerts and led parades to get people to vote for the presidential hopeful.

No matter how today turns out, at least we can say that Slick Willy and HRC absolutely murdered this. Oh, and in case you disagree, we can all agree that a co-sign from the two who helped start the viral trend, the Brothers Sremm, tweeting Hillary’s challenge soundtracked with their own music, seals the deal.