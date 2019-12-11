The Uproxx Hip-Hop Gift Guide

The Up Your Gifting Game series is brought to you by Boost Mobile. The holiday season is upon us and it’s about time to start thinking about what you want to get your loved ones. But don’t just settle on a gift card or sweater, buy your people something memorable. If you have a hip-hop head in your life, this has you covered. From clothing to cool trinkets to books, there’s something sure to make the rap fiend in your life smile. Only one of these gifts hits the $100 mark, too — so you don’t have to break the bank to grab something memorable this year. ‘Tis the season for giving, sure but ’tis also the season for good value. Wu-Tang X American Saga Merch Price: $38-$119 Wu-Tang’s An American Saga TV series is a new frontier for rap chronology. It’s not a biopic or a miniseries. The RZA-helmed, Hulu-streamed show is offering a slow-burn narrative of Wu-Tang story, from their gritty come up in Staten Island to a worldwide phenomenon known by a simple hand sign. If you know a big Wu fan, go to Wu-Tang Clan.com and get them a piece of rap history with a hoodie or shirt from the show. Frank Ocean PrEP+ shirts Price: $60-$80 After long being known as one of the most reclusive artists in the industry, Frank Ocean is finally stepping out of the shadows a bit when it comes to branding. This year, he released Blonded merch as well as shirts for PrEP+, his nightclub takeover. While the vinyl has been snatched up from the Blonded site, there are still several colorways of Blonded and PrEP+ shirts, as well as some overhead silk scarfs. Post Malone x Arnette Sunglasses View this post on Instagram May your days and your nights rock. #PostMaloneXArnette . . . #arnette #sunglasses #frames A post shared by Arnette (@arnette) on Oct 17, 2019 at 8:16am PDT Price: $90 Earlier this year, Post Malone collaborated with Arnette Sunglasses on what they deemed a “bold and unconventional” line of sunglasses. The Signature Style range from Post Malone features three frames, seemingly carved with the following mantra in mind: “What never tried to be in fashion will never go out.” Luckily, you don’t have to go out to pick them up. They’re on sale at Sunglass Hut.

Kannastor GR8TR Jar Body Weed Grinder View this post on Instagram Easy task for any #Kannastor grinder! – – 📸 @burnnationcr #kannastor #weed #grinder #420 A post shared by KANNASTOR® (@kannastor) on Mar 19, 2019 at 8:19am PDT Price: $75 We won’t have to explain why many hip-hop heads would love this, right? Help someone keep their process simple so they can get to where they need to go. Kannastor’s flagship model lets you choose the coarseness of your grind. It also has storage space and an aluminum body that ensures durability. Get it here. Mary J Blige — HERSTORY, VOL. 1 Price: $110 If you know a big-time Mary J Blige fan, you’re pretty much obligated to get them HERSTORY, VOL. 1. On December 6, you’ll have the opportunity to get a box set of Mary’s biggest ‘90s hits along with rare remixes via UMe. The collection will be released in three physical forms: a set of eight standard-weight black 7″ vinyl records, a 1CD version, a 2LP set. There will also be a digital version released. You can pre-order here. Some of the products listed here were sent to Uproxx as samples.