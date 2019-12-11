The Uproxx Hip-Hop Gift Guide

The Up Your Gifting Game series is brought to you by Boost Mobile.
The holiday season is upon us and it’s about time to start thinking about what you want to get your loved ones. But don’t just settle on a gift card or sweater, buy your people something memorable.
If you have a hip-hop head in your life, this has you covered. From clothing to cool trinkets to books, there’s something sure to make the rap fiend in your life smile. Only one of these gifts hits the $100 mark, too — so you don’t have to break the bank to grab something memorable this year. ‘Tis the season for giving, sure but ’tis also the season for good value.
Wu-Tang X American Saga Merch
Price: $38-$119
Wu-Tang’s An American Saga TV series is a new frontier for rap chronology. It’s not a biopic or a miniseries. The RZA-helmed, Hulu-streamed show is offering a slow-burn narrative of Wu-Tang story, from their gritty come up in Staten Island to a worldwide phenomenon known by a simple hand sign. If you know a big Wu fan, go to Wu-Tang Clan.com and get them a piece of rap history with a hoodie or shirt from the show.
Frank Ocean PrEP+ shirts
Price: $60-$80
After long being known as one of the most reclusive artists in the industry, Frank Ocean is finally stepping out of the shadows a bit when it comes to branding. This year, he released Blonded merch as well as shirts for PrEP+, his nightclub takeover. While the vinyl has been snatched up from the Blonded site, there are still several colorways of Blonded and PrEP+ shirts, as well as some overhead silk scarfs.
Post Malone x Arnette Sunglasses
Price: $90
Earlier this year, Post Malone collaborated with Arnette Sunglasses on what they deemed a “bold and unconventional” line of sunglasses. The Signature Style range from Post Malone features three frames, seemingly carved with the following mantra in mind: “What never tried to be in fashion will never go out.”
Luckily, you don’t have to go out to pick them up. They’re on sale at Sunglass Hut.
OVO Beanie
Price: $32
It’s almost that season. No, not cuffing season, but I-can’t-feel-my-ears season. Help the Drake stan in your life keep warm with a beanie from the official OVO collection. A look at the official website shows the Owl on just about any kind of garment you can think of, but there’s something very thoughtful, functional, and affordable about a beanie, right?
Grab one here.
A Box of Rap Snacks
Price: $28
James Lindsay’s Rap Snacks are reportedly headed to a Wal-Mart near you. But if you want to grab some bags straight from the source, you can go to their official site and order some. The site has bags featuring a who’s who of hip-hop: Cardi B, Migos, Boosie, Trina, and more. The gift bags are currently sold out, but the $28 pack features 56 individual (1oz) bags according to the official site. The chips are delicious, but they also serve as a cool trinket in their own right.
Get them here.
Rakim’s Sweat The Technique: Revelations On Creativity From The Lyrical Genius Memoir
View this post on Instagram
#Merch @StopSupreme .com 💯💯💯 #Repost @kunivad12 💯 Just got my copy in the mail! Talkin bout excited to read this?! Love and respect to @thegodrakim and thank you for the timeless music, superb lyricism, and changing HipHop forever. Thanks @mikacarlisle ♥️♥️♥️ #HopHop #SweatTheTechnique #sweatthetechniquebook #d12world #d12forever #lyricism #amistadbooks #harpercollins #paidinfull #legend #rapmusic #thegodmc #rakimallah #rakim #EricB #djericb #hiphoplegends #NYHipHop #kidwizard #paidinfull #brooklynhiphop #dryusefsalaam #booksoup #jodywatley #djericb #brooklynhiphop #newyorkrap #newyorkhiphop #dryusef #amistadbooks #the18thletter #top100rappers
Price: $23 from Barnes & Noble
Whether you’re seeking a gift for an elder who grew up listening to the ‘80s golden era or a youngin’ who needs to know the ledge, Rakim’s Sweat The Technique: Revelations On Creativity From The Lyrical Genius is a must-have. The primer for the book promises an “insight into how Rakim thinks about words, music, writing, and rhyming” as well as a glimpse into his relatively mysterious backstory.
Get it here.
Child of Golf Ceramic Angel
Price: $50
It would be easy to get the Tyler The Creator fan in your life a shirt or hoodie. But show them you really care with this… thing. The green-haired ceramic angle is 8” and can be placed anywhere in a house, office, or studio. When they see the praying Child of Golf, they’ll think of you. That’s something to be thankful for.
You can purchase here.
3-Month Vinyl Me, Please Subscription
View this post on Instagram
Every month, we update our Rap & Hip Hop playlist to feature a batch of songs inspired by the Rap & Hip Hop ROTM. This month, we’re featuring a brand new reissue of @theroots’ How I Got Over, the band’s 2010 indie-rock inspired LP. Click the link in our bio to 👀 the playlist.
Price: $81
Get the vinyl lover in your life a trimester of love with a three-month subscription to Vinyl Me, Please. The site sends you three records monthly, as well as any other vinyl that you’ve purchased from their extensive collection. The site has a rap & hip-hop category, but there are also options to have other genres sent to your home. For just $81, you can start their 2020 off right. Get it here.
Rick Ross’ Hurricanes Memoir
Price: $10-$21 from Barnes &Noble
One persistent knock on Rick Ross’ musical legacy is the perception that he doesn’t offer enough of himself in the music. He’s been a star in the rap game for over 13 years, and his life story isn’t quite as well-known as his peers. But that changes with Hurricanes, the memoir that the 43-year-old rapper recently crafted with author Neil Martinez-Belkin. The book explores William Roberts’ life and times, from his humble beginnings in Carol City, Florida to the heights of rap stardom.
Grab it here.
Rappers On Deck Card Deck
View this post on Instagram
I’ve finally finished my hiphop illustration card deck after 6 years! This has been an awesome project to work on, and I’m really proud of it all. Featuring 52 different artists, I have it for sale on my website – link in bio. Thank you 🙏 I also need to give a very large shoutout to my friend @helloparkerg whom I collaborated with on the Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, and Pusha T piece. As well as a shout out to @frawgsy for working on the Ski Mask piece with me. These are both talented artists worth following.
Price: $30
Put some spice into someone’s next card game with Brandon Spahn’s Rappers On Deck series of playing cards. The collection features a who’s who of rappers, from current stalwarts like Drake and J. Cole to legends like Tupac and Biggie. Spahn told DJBooth that the card designation is based in part on the artist’s story and his own personal preferences. He may not have the same set of aces and kings that you would, but it’ll still be a fun game.
Get the sets from his site.
iPhone/Galaxy Phone Cases
Price: $36
Do you know a hip-hop head who loves to switch up cell phone cases? Head over to Society6.com and feast on the custom designs. From iconic rappers like Tupac, Jay-Z and Biggie to new stars like Young Thug and Tyler The Creator, the site has a bevy of custom-created phone cases that fit just about any modern phone, music taste or age range.
Grab one here.
Rap Cassette Travel Mug
Price: $29
Everyone could use a good travel mug. Why not get your loved one a mug that’s more than a solid color or “Number One (insert familial role)?” This stainless steel mug by Gingerblah Justin Cownden celebrates the golden era of hip-hop with cassettes from the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Gangstarr, and De La Soul. And just like those albums, it’s good all day, all year round with a double wall that keeps drinks hot and cold.
Grab one from Society6.com.
YG’s Go Loko Hot Sauce
Price: $12
Rappers are getting creative with their bundles nowadays. YG decided to fulfill his fans’ tastes literally with the merch for his 4Real 4Real campaign. The LA rapper commemorated his “Go Loko” hit with Go Loko Hot Sauce, a 5oz bottle of hot sauce sure to add a kick to whatever you put it on. Oh, and the order comes with a digital copy of 4Real 4Real.
Get it here.
Kannastor GR8TR Jar Body Weed Grinder
Price: $75
We won’t have to explain why many hip-hop heads would love this, right? Help someone keep their process simple so they can get to where they need to go. Kannastor’s flagship model lets you choose the coarseness of your grind. It also has storage space and an aluminum body that ensures durability.
Get it here.
Mary J Blige — HERSTORY, VOL. 1
Price: $110
If you know a big-time Mary J Blige fan, you’re pretty much obligated to get them HERSTORY, VOL. 1. On December 6, you’ll have the opportunity to get a box set of Mary’s biggest ‘90s hits along with rare remixes via UMe. The collection will be released in three physical forms: a set of eight standard-weight black 7″ vinyl records, a 1CD version, a 2LP set. There will also be a digital version released.
You can pre-order here.
Some of the products listed here were sent to Uproxx as samples.