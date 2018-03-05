The Hold Steady’s Renaissance Continues With Another Pair Of Inspired Songs, ‘Eureka’ And ‘Esther’

Deputy Music Editor
03.05.18

Getty Image

Anyone that is a fan of The Hold Steady knows the theory that the band made their best music while keyboardist Franz Nicolay was in the group. After Nicolay left the band in 2010, the Brooklyn bar rockers released their two least well-received records, ultimately going nearly four years without offering up new music after 2014’s Teeth Dreams.

But, last year, the band returned with a new single with Nicolay in tow after he had rejoined the band for live performances in 2016. Maybe it is all coincidence, but those new songs sounded revitalized, like a return to form from a band that needed a refocusing. Now, with their second two-sided single of the Nicolay redux era, once again The Hold Steady sound like they have both something to say and the tools to get that message across. Of course, with bandleader Craig Finn just releasing what many are considering his best solo album, it might just be a perfect storm of creativity in The Hold Steady’s camp.

Around The Web

TAGSTHE HOLD STEADY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP