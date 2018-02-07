Getty Image

Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert industry, awarded the Hollywood Bowl the Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue at its 29th Annual Pollstar Awards Tuesday night. This award marks the 14th in a row for the Bowl, which has long been a favored destination of Angelinos and performers alike.

The Pollstar Awards are peer-voted and determined by the publication’s international readership, which is one of the reasons the award is such a big deal. As the trade receives information primarily from the agents, managers, and promoters who produce concerts, the venues are nominated by folks in the know.

What an honor to be named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue worldwide at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards, our 14th consecutive win! Bravo to all the artists, music fans and our staff for making the magic happen, again and again. pic.twitter.com/Yl7bOzSgB6 — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) February 7, 2018

In the case of the Hollywood Bowl, it could be the serious heavyweight names that are drawn to the natural amphitheater each season, like the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which has called the Bowl home since its opening in 1922, or jazz legends like Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington. Aside from those more traditional musical genres, the Bowl has also played host to indie-folk bands like Fleet Foxes, legendary rockers like Morrissey and Linkin Park, R&B chanteuses Jill Scott and Solange, and even rap icons Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas and up-and-comers like Chance The Rapper.

On any given evening at the Bowl, you might catch Smokie Robinson (recommended), Tony Bennett, Phoenix, classic films with orchestral accompaniment, or even the Muppets live show (the first of which took place last season). It’s no wonder so many industry professionals have called it the best outdoor venue for so long.

Details of the 2018 summer season at the Hollywood Bowl will be announced on Wednesday, February 21, at 10:00 am PST.