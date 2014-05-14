How Stephen Colbert’s Rectum Helped Inspire The New Black Keys Album

The last time the Black Keys were on The Colbert Report, back in November of last year, they competed to examine Stephen Colbert’s rectum. Yup. Dan Auberbach and Patrick Carney returned last night to promote their new album, Turn Blue (thoughts? I like it enough, although it does get a bit monotonous midway through), and to confirm Colbert’s suspicions: that the album cover was inspired by his butt.

This entire conversation is what we’re going to miss when Colbert moves to CBS.