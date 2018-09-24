All The Best Live Music In New York City This Week

Senior Music Writer
09.24.18

Getty Image

There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzz worthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.

Well, to help all you residents of the “City That Never Sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars — with Springsteen On Broadway a long-standing given that you owe it to yourself to see — we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area.

Around The Web

TAGSLive Music New YorkNEW YORK CITYNew York Concert Listings

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP