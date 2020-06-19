Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris (real name Christopher Dooley, Jr.) has reportedly been charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, as reported by ABC affiliate KTBS reports (via XXL).

The 31-year-old rapper apparently told police that during a late-night encounter at a gas station, he shot a man who he believed was trying to steal his vehicle. The victim, who was shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. However, video footage of the incident “showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” Shreveport police said in a news release. Additionally, detectives said the vehicle in question did not belong to Dooley, as it was reported stolen in Texas.

NBC 6 News journalist Jade Jackson shared Dooley’s arrest record on Twitter:

Y’all talking about Hurricane Chris done came to Shreveport shooting folks early this morning. pic.twitter.com/j2O5rydZnz — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 19, 2020

Hurricane Chris is best known for his 2007 debut single “A Bay Bay,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His 2009 song, “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” also achieved peaks at No. 7 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. More recently, he landed a feature from Ty Dolla sign on his 2015 single, “Sections.”

