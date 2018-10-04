Getty Image

So far, Iceland Airwaves is shaping up to be one of the year’s most fascinating festivals, both because of its destination location and because of its stellar and eclectic lineup. Aside from a host of local artists, the bill is littered with names you might better recognize, including Blood Orange, The Voidz, Natalie Prass, Superorganism, Soccer Mommy, Fever Ray, and others.

The lineup has been rolling out in stages, and with today’s announcement of the final group of artists, the full lineup has finally been confirmed. The final wave of artists that was just added includes Allanheimer, Aivia, Cola Boyy, Bodypaint, Carpet, ClubDub, Dead Sea Apple, Dr Spock, Fufanu, Gabríel, Grísalappalísa, Herra Hnetusmjör, Huginn, Klika, Mosi, Sylvia Erla, Team Dreams: Sin Fang, Sóley & Örvar Smárason, The Rhythm Method, and Toy Machine.

This year’s fest is also special in that it marks the 20th anniversary of the country’s oldest festival. To celebrate the occasion, the festivities will include a re-creation of the 1999 lineup, which features the reunions of Toy Machine, Dead Sea Apple, and Carpet, as well as performances from Dr Spock, Fufanu, ClubDub, and Herra Hnetusmjör.

Learn more about the festival and find a full list of performers on the Iceland Airwaves website.