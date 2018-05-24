Iceland Airwaes

Iceland Airwaves is one of the foremost music fests on the island that has lately become home to a bevy of events involving live music, volcanos, hot springs, and more. The fall festival has already announced two rounds of artist bookings, kicked off by Superorganism and Soccer Mommy, and then adding more eclectic acts like Blood Orange (does this mean we get new music, Dev??), The Voidz, and Fever Ray.

Today they’ve shared their third and final installment, topped off by American acts like Natalie Prass and with a whole host of local Icelandic bands, including Ólafur Arnalds, who will perform two shows at Þjóðleikhúsið, the National Theatre of Iceland, previewing his three-piano show before taking it out on a North American tour.

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the landmark festival, and they have plenty of special events to celebrate that milestone set up. Building off a selection of panels and other industry-focused discussions, this year will include a a Meet the Music Supervisors event as well as a program of music talks and networking parties. As the longest-running music festival in the country, Iceland Airwaves is poised for yet another successful installment this November. To learn more about the event check out their website, which also includes a full list of performers, here.