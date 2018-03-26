Jordan Hughes

For two decades now, Iceland Airwaves has been the country’s longest-running music festival. Aside from that, it takes place in Reykjavik, which is a pretty excellent place to visit. Those would be fine enough reasons to plan that Iceland vacation you’ve been meaning to take around the music festival, but now, here’s another: The fest has begun announcing its 20th anniversary lineup, and so far, the bill is led by two exciting up-and-comers.

Iceland Airwaves, which takes place this year from November 7th to 10th, will feature performances from Superorganism and Soccer Mommy. Superorganism burst onto the scene in January with their fun kaleidoscopic indie pop single “Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” and the multinational group released their self-titled debut album on March 2nd. Meanwhile, Soccer Mommy has built a DIY reputation for herself on Bandcamp over the past few years, and she just released her excellent first album on Fat Possum, Clean, also on March 2nd.

Beyond that, the rest of the announced lineup is filled with lesser known Icelandic and international acts, but a festival that knows to book Soccer Mommy and Superorganism surely has solid taste, so there are probably other gems to be found in this lineup.

