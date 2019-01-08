Getty Image

Imagine Dragons are perhaps the most commercially successful rock band of this decade, as all four of their albums have peaked in at least the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Similarly, Lil Wayne is a hip-hop legend, and the majority of his albums have also found themselves at or near the top of the charts. Both artists are accomplished, but that doesn’t mean putting them together is automatically a good idea. The two took the stage together yesterday during halftime of the college football National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson, and to put it lightly, their performance wasn’t warmly received.

They performed a new version of “Believer” featuring Wayne, and shortly after the performance, the studio version of the track became available on streaming services. Perhaps the most notable reaction to this ordeal came from Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, who had an impassioned response to the halftime show. He wrote on Twitter, “Way to ruin an entertaining @Imaginedragons half-time concert with the weird rantings of a tired, has-been like @LilTunechi… One act still rising…The other, not so much…”

Way to ruin an entertaining @Imaginedragons half-time concert with the weird rantings of a tired, has-been like @LilTunechi… One act still rising…The other, not so much… — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) January 8, 2019

Beyond that, the internet had a lot of fun with the show, with a lot of criticism directed towards Wayne’s outfit. Check out some more of the best reactions to the performance below.