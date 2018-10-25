In Praise Of Seated Concerts

Courtesy of the Hollywood Bowl

Last week, I went to three different concerts and one music festival (which counts as about seven concerts). As a music journalist, a packed schedule like this one is not necessarily frequent, but also not totally unusual. Sometimes, if you have divergent enough taste in music, the number of bands coming through your city in a week create the kind of unmissable lineup that results in being out at a show more often than nights spent at home. That’s just the job.

For this particular stretch of seven days, I was seeing British space-rockers Spiritualized come through on tour behind their first new material in six years, performing at the historic Orpheum Theatre downtown, the Arctic Monkeys performing at my favorite venue in the city, the untouchable Hollywood Bowl, and nü-R&B god Leon Bridges, performing at a private event for Hilton Honors members at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. That weekend, I’d also help orchestrate coverage for the Gorillaz’ fantastic new festival, Demon Dayz, which would be held for the second time ever — and for the first time in the US — out near Whittier, California.

Normally, a schedule this crammed would have me achy and exhausted, depleted of energy and the will to live (I kid, I kid), but there was one unique thing about this week that made the grueling slate of shows worth it — every venue that week was a seated one, and even the festival provided a backstage/VIP area for press where I could watch the stage from a seated vantage if needed. While this kind of access is all but essential for music fans who are living with disability and other conditions that physically prevent them from standing for long periods of time, it’s also a welcome respite for someone like me, who is all but guaranteed to be at least one show a week for work.

Even if the enduring cultural myth of the perfect rock show involves cramming in close to the stage, cavorting in a pit or thumping around in time with a bevy of fellow diehard fans, there is so much to be said for sitting quietly in a crowd of people who are equally awed by the magnificence of a live act like Spiritualized, for instance. It’s actually easier to pay attention when your legs aren’t going numb from standing through two opening bands before a beloved headliner or focusing on popping your knees so they don’t lock and lead you to pass out before the main act even makes it on stage.