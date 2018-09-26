Interpol Turn The World Black And White To Play ‘If You Really Love Nothing’ On ‘Late Night’

09.26.18 56 mins ago

Interpol is a world-changing band, in that they were a major part of the New York City indie rock scene of the early 2000s that was a catalyst of the post-punk revival movement. They’re also world-changing in that, for a few minutes last night and only on NBC, they drained Earth of its color.

The band were musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers yesterday, and as Meyers introduced their performance of “If You Really Love Nothing,” the screen started to glitch before the video went to black and white. From there, they performed the mid-tempo rocker, led by a stoic Paul Banks, who kept his movements reserved and his eyes hidden behind sunglasses.

Watch Interpol perform “If You Really Love Nothing” above, and revisit our interview with them here. The band has also expanded their tour since the initial announcement of it, so find their upcoming dates below.

