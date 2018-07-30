Interpol Rock Out About A Forbidden Romance On Their New Single ‘Number 10’

We are just weeks away from the release of Interpol’s upcoming sixth album, Marauder: It comes out on August 24, and so far, the only taste of the record we’ve gotten is lead single “The Rover,” a classically Interpol and energetic track that’s promising for the record to come. Now, with the album’s release creeping closer and closer, the band has shared another new track, a punchy and punctual song called “Number 10.”

The two-and-a-half-minute track opens with a melodic riff before exploding into a frenetic energy that it maintains for the rest of the track. Lyrically, the song addresses a secret and therefore forbidden romance: “Your secret’s safe here / it’ll never leave.” Perhaps this plays into the self-destructive character that Banks previously described Marauder as being about: “Marauder is a facet of myself. That’s the guy that f-cks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Interpol has already played some festival dates in support of Marauder, and they have a few more shows scheduled between now and the end of the year, presumably with more to be announced.

Listen to “Number 10” above.

Marauder is out 8/24 via Matador. Pre-order it here.

