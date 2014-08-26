Investigation: Is Ariana Grande Wearing A Diaper In The ‘Bang Bang’ Music Video?

#Nicki Minaj #Ariana Grande #Music Videos
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.26.14 12 Comments

The infantilization of Ariana Grande has finally gone too far: now she’s wearing diapers while singing about banging. OK, that’s probably not what’s actually happning in her Beats by Dre commercial, I mean, “Bang Bang” music video with Nicki Minaj and Girl Pop Star Who Isn’t Ariana or Nicki (or GPSWIAON, for short), but it sure looks that way. Elsewhere, GPSWIAON vamps, Nicki raps near a helicopter without pulling a Dr. Romano, and while wearing high heels taller than her, Ariana sings into a megaphone with the word “BANG” on the side, in case the song being called “Bang Bang” was too subtle.

I take back what I said: after watching the video again, that’s definitely a diaper. Case closed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Ariana Grande#Music Videos
TAGSARIANA GRANDEJESSIE Jmusic videosNicki Minaj

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP