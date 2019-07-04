On Tuesday night, Irv Gotti’s BET anthology series Tales aired an episode featuring a snippet of new Kanye West music. The song has been floating around for a couple days, but Gotti himself released the full track on Instagram Wednesday night.

The song is called “Brothers,” and features Charlie Wilson of the Gap Band. It’s got a sweet, nostalgic sound, driven by gospel choirs, an uplifting piano melody, and some intriguing lyrics. When the song snippet played in a trailer for Tales, some fans speculated that the song had to be about one of Kanye’s famous “brothers” — rapper Jay Z or designer Virgil Abloh.

“There is a lot of speculation right now on who is Kanye West rapping about on the song brothers,” Gotti wrote in the caption to his Instagram post. “So here is the song. That BET cut off because of there way of airing episodes. But it was always meant for the audience to hear the whole record. Listen. And decide for your self if you think Kanye is rapping about Jay Z or Virgil. Both Ye’s Brothers. And also let me know if you liked the episode and song. We did it for yall. My hip hop culture.”

Listen to “Brothers” via Irv Gotti’s Instagram above, and decide for yourself whether Ye is singing about Jay or Virgil.