Is Offset The Father Of Cardi B’s Third Child?

After news broke of Cardi B’s impending divorce from Offset, fans can’t help but wonder if he’s the reason for Cardi’s recently revealed third pregnancy.

According to Page Six, which broke the news of the divorce, the couple has “grown apart,” per one source, which added, “They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page… They’ve grown apart, and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable.”

However, today, rather than addressing that news, Cardi posted a baby bump photo on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

But that doesn’t give any information about whether Offset is the third child’s father, or whether Cardi found a new beau in the time since announcing that she has “been single for a while now.” She did admit that the two did sleep together since then, so it’s entirely possible that Offset is the father, and that they have agreed to co-parent while remaining split up.