Is The New Rosa Mendes TitanTron Video The Worst Ever?

Nice armpit you’ve got there, Rosa.
For those of you who might not know (and are therefore probably not reading a post about Rosa Mendes), pro wrestlers get these clips we affectionately know as “Titantron Videos.” They’re usually a little montage that goes with the wrestler’s entrance theme and shows highlights from previous matches or important moments. Some of them are spectacularly bad, and the new effort for Rosa Mendes has got to be one of the very worst in WWE history.
If the Divas Division ever dies, this should be its suicide note.
It’s like something ‘Arrested Development’ would put together to make fun of a telenovela. I wonder if the storyboards were just “EXTREME CLOSEUP, EXTREME CLOSEUP, EXTREME CLOSEUP, ARMPIT, BAD SPANISH VOICEOVER.” Hasn’t she wrestled before? Can’t we throw in 5 seconds of her yanking somebody over with a hair-mare?
If you want the objective choice for worst TitanTron video ever, there are really only two choices.
1. “Gregory Helms wears sunglasses”
2. “David Flair’s dad is super disappointed in him”
Perhaps one day we’ll look back as fondly on ‘Rosa Mendes doesn’t know what to do with her hair and may only be filmed from the chin up.’
It’s a shame. They could at least use clips from matches such as… um…. err…
Touche, WWE.
I mean hey at least she doesn’t had that hideous shoulder-length obviously dyed blonde hair anymore.
They almost remade Dude Love’s Titantron with Rosa Mendes. Almost.
It’s almost exactly like Maxine’s NXT Redemption titantron> except worse becuase it doesn’t feature Maxine.
“…if you it then come and get iiiiiiit, cause I won’t be around for long (long) (long)…”
Aksana goes and she stays because E!
Michael Hayes needs some love brah
Hey Rosa, I can see you bra….and I’m 12
Worst?! David Flair’s is easily the BEST titantron video ever created. I mean don’t you see the utter look of approval in Ric’s face in the video?
Wait…..was the Ric Flair clip REALLY in the Titantron video, or was that added in by the YouTube poster?
Um. Did she get this Titantron done at the mall?
Even the director of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ frowns upon this shit.
Jesus. How does she even wrestle with those….ridicilous…her breasts haven’t always been that big, right? Those are E! enhanced, right?!
Answer: She doesn’t wrestle with them. Because she doesn’t wrestle.
It looks like any ad for a Telemundo show I’ve ever seen
How is she still employed by the WWE?
A La El Totale Senioritas, Muy Chico, Muy Chico. (I do not learn Spanish, sorry
Diversity, perhaps? Or it could be just general karma after she was (allegedly?) assaulted by her fiance, or so she’s said.
Yeah, that video just makes me seem like a relic. “I’m pretty!” Yeah? So are all of the women’s developmental talent down in NXT…and they’ll soon have more wrestling talent in their pinkies than you ever will have.
“me” = “her” I wish there was an edit function!
According to the dirt sheetz: She’ll do ANYTHING to keep her job.
E! wants her for Total Divas unfortunately.
Yeah, E! wants her for Total Divas. Which makes sense considering she had that whole thing last year where she had “personal issues” and was off tv for a while.
Whatever the personal issues were will make good fodder for the fake reality show. Plus maybe they’ll have her slap Eva Marie or Nattie or something.
David Flair’s is completely mind-boggling. Can’t believe I’ve never seen that before.
You should see all the David Flair titantron parodies, such as Miz’s Dad.
@Oh No Romo very surprised that cena’s dad doesn’t have one
This is what we’re in store for with all these budget cuts.
Oh god. They’re going to put her in a love angle with Del Rio, aren’t they?
I kept watching The Hurricane video thinking it would eventually lead to something else but nope. It was just closeups of sunglasses and his name fade into picture of him wearing sunglasses and repeat.
The scary thing is she’s gonna be on Total Divas next season so we’re gonna be seeing a LOT more of her on our screens, probably beating Emma in 40 second matches.
Man watching those are all just terrible. Maybe a Top10 Best to cleanse the palate.
Okay, Ric Flair looks an awful fucking lot like Michael Scott there.
Adding in even five seconds of her wrestling would probably make the video even worse. I can recall the few times she’s been involved in an actual wrestling match – when I could actually tell it was her after that hideous dye job – and she was Eva Marie level bad. Once Primo and Epico switched gimmicks she couldn’t get by swinging her hips before their matches anymore and she clearly didn’t have anything else to offer.
How either of those ladies are still employed by WWE, I haven’t a clue. Yeah, I know, Total Divas, but JoJo was on that show too. She was still shitcanned.
Jojo is still employed. She was/is a Rosebud.
Really? Interesting. I swear I remember her being let go. I guess I was mistaken.
Don’t throw shade at Jojo. She’s like 19 and raw as hell. Now Rosa? I have no idea what her excuse is.
That was craptacular.
I actually like this video of hers. like, not ironically.
but I LOVE those two videos of Helms and David Flair! LOOOVE them!
Looks a Spanish version of “Queen of Jordan” from 30 Rock:
Dok Hendrix hits that.
I thought she was fired
Holy Toledo; is that really David Flair’s theme, not something from Virtua Fighter? I distinctly remember it from Botchamania, maybe even multiple episodes. I didn’t even know DF was ever in WWF.
Brandon could you please do a Top 10 Worst/Best wrestling(WWE/F/WCW/TNA) titantrons list?
I have to double check, but OH, HELL, NAW, is that the Spanish music from Los Matadores’ original viginettes???
The David Flair and Gregory Helms titantrons are straight of the demo mode for Video Toaster.
Wow…no love for Road Warrior Animal’s solo Tron? (without face paint, but with a “Maeks Poopies” face that predates Nash’s by a good 5-6 years)
