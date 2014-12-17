Is The Next ‘Game Of Thrones’ Mixtape Going To Be Metal-Themed?

What’s more metal than a naked chick with a dragon on her shoulder? An actual metal band, which is why HBO and Game of Thrones have asked metalcore vets Killswitch Engage to provide a song for the second installment of the Catch the Throne mixtape series.
The guys in the studio today with HBO! We are part of the #GameOfThrones mixtape! #CatchTheThrone There will be a new song coming soon!
It’s unknown whether if like the first mixtape, which was mostly hip hop-themed, Catch the Throne, Vol. 2 will heavily tilt toward metal bands. Just in case, the guys in DragonForce are making sure to never be more than a few feet away from their phones.
Adam WarRock has the best Game of Thrones Mixtape, no one denies this!
As a major Killswitch Engage fan, I am totally down for this. Lets hope that with Howard out of the band, the song doesn’t turn out corny like it did at the end of the Freddy vs. Jason movie.
This mixtape really needs bands like Agollach, Mastodon, Deafheaven, Behemoth, Amon Amarth and Converge too. Hey HBO, I’m available to track down these bands and get them to do this like South Park did with Chef Aid.