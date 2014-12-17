Is The Next ‘Game Of Thrones’ Mixtape Going To Be Metal-Themed?

What’s more metal than a naked chick with a dragon on her shoulder? An actual metal band, which is why HBO and Game of Thrones have asked metalcore vets Killswitch Engage to provide a song for the second installment of the Catch the Throne mixtape series.

The guys in the studio today with HBO! We are part of the #GameOfThrones mixtape! #CatchTheThrone There will be a new song coming soon!

It’s unknown whether if like the first mixtape, which was mostly hip hop-themed, Catch the Throne, Vol. 2 will heavily tilt toward metal bands. Just in case, the guys in DragonForce are making sure to never be more than a few feet away from their phones.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Watchers on the Wall