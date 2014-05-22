It’s Miley Cyrus Vs. Jennifer Lawrence In The Battle Of Pukegate. WHO YA GOT?!

#Jennifer Lawrence #Miley Cyrus
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.22.14 15 Comments
miley-cyrus-crotch-shot

Getty Image

It’s the most talked-about pile of puke since the last time Donald Trump did anything: Jennifer Lawrence said that during an Oscars after-party hosted by Madonna, she got drunk and vomited in front of Miley Cyrus. Oh, that J-Law, she’s so relatable. I’ve drunk-vomited, she’s drunk-vomited, let’s drunk-vomit together. Lawrence even went on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about it.

BUT DID IT REALLY HAPPEN? *close-up shot of a skeptical dog*

I don’t know what to believe anymore. I’m going to tell my only real friend, this Nigerian prince who keeps badgering me about sending him money or something, all about it. He wouldn’t lie.

Via ONTD

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence#Miley Cyrus
TAGSJENNIFER LAWRENCEMiley CyrusTHIS WEEK IN PUKE

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP