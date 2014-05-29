It’s Slayer’s ‘Raining Blood’ As You’ve Never Heard It Before… On A Banjo

With so many people having become YouTube stars over the years, it’s an absolute crime that Rob Scallon isn’t considered a bona fide superstar. For those unfamiliar, Scallon is both a bit of a viral comedian and a hell of a talented musician. You may have caught on to that latter fact after his “30 Songs in 1 Minute” video went viral last month, or maybe you’ve been a fan of his for some time, enjoying his cello take on System of a Down’s “Aerials” or his ridiculous “Vine Symphony” of Pharrell’s “Happy.”
But for the past few weeks, Scallon has been on a Slayer kick, as he performed “Spill the Blood” on his sister’s cello and “War Ensemble” on a ukulele. On Monday, he kept the awesomeness coming with this banjo rendition of “Raining Blood,” and I can’t help but reiterate the fact that this guy should be a huge star already.
That’s a talented dude there. Damn.
Slayer meets Deliverance might be too much evil.
Awesome, I hope they have youtube in hell so Jeff Hanneman can see this.
Correction, Hanneman is in Valhalla for having the most metal death of all time
“War Ensemble” on the ukulele is absolutely ridiculous