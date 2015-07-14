Jack Black And Boy George Join Robby Krieger To Cover ‘Hello, I Love You’ By The Doors

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jack Black was clearly channeling the lizard king from the very start of his appearance on Monday’s post-Comic-Con Conan. He blasted onto the stage doing his goofy dancing schtick before falling into a meandering conversation about Kanye West’s status as THE top artist.

But then Boy George makes an appearance and the talk of musical influences comes up. Kanye West isn’t involved, but The Doors are there and that brings Jim Morrison into the picture. He had the best yell, in case you missed that.

The two guests get coerced into a TOTALLY SPONTANEOUS performance of The Doors’ classic “Hello, I Love You.” Robby Krieger just happens to be there to join in with The Basic Cable Band and it’s a pretty good performance. I can think of quite a few other Doors songs that I’d want to hear, but I can understand going with this one. It is the most mainstream friendly tune the band put out.

(Via Team Coco)