Jack Harlow, who is currently in the midst of his Creme De La Creme Tour, was “disgusted” by a video of an altercation outside his latest tour stop in Atlanta between police officers and a woman who apparently wanted to see his show. In the video, the woman is visibly distraught, telling the officers that “all I wanted to do was go see the Jack Harlow concert.” One of the officers shoves the woman back, placing his hand close to or on her neck. Harlow wasn’t happy about it, posting a demand to see the officer in question fired for putting his hands on a Black woman.

“This video came to my attention a few hours ago,” he wrote. “When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and it’s not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face. The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

Fortunately for Jack, other stops on his tour have been more positive, as he was surprised by Drake at one stop and reunited with one of his oldest fans at another.

See his post and the video below.