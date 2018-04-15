Jack White tore into “Connected By Love” after being introduced by comedian John Mulaney for the second time on tonight’s episode of SNL. Though White’s new album has been polarizing, to say the least, there has never been any doubt about his live chops. The second song on SNL always has a different feel to it. It’s close to the end of the night, most of the viewers at home are already asleep. Everyone has been rehearsing all week, so there is a pent-up charge of energy in that final song. Not to mention that it’s so much later, so the musicians can afford to take chances with either the selection or performance. Not that someone as accomplished as Jack White would need to fall back on gimmicks.

This is Jack White’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live after debuting with his ex-wife Meg in their band The White Stripes way back in 2002. Since then he has gone solo, fronted The Raconteurs, played drums for The Dead Weathered, and expanded his Third Man Records imprint into a hip boutique label. Meg has largely retreated from the public eye since the break up of the band, but rumors persist about the inevitable White Stripes reunion.