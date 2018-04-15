Jack White Slays On ‘SNL’ With His Performance Of ‘Connected By Love’

#Jack White #SNL
04.15.18 16 mins ago

Jack White tore into “Connected By Love” after being introduced by comedian John Mulaney for the second time on tonight’s episode of SNL. Though White’s new album has been polarizing, to say the least, there has never been any doubt about his live chops. The second song on SNL always has a different feel to it. It’s close to the end of the night, most of the viewers at home are already asleep. Everyone has been rehearsing all week, so there is a pent-up charge of energy in that final song. Not to mention that it’s so much later, so the musicians can afford to take chances with either the selection or performance. Not that someone as accomplished as Jack White would need to fall back on gimmicks.

This is Jack White’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live after debuting with his ex-wife Meg in their band The White Stripes way back in 2002. Since then he has gone solo, fronted The Raconteurs, played drums for The Dead Weathered, and expanded his Third Man Records imprint into a hip boutique label. Meg has largely retreated from the public eye since the break up of the band, but rumors persist about the inevitable White Stripes reunion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White#SNL
TAGSjack whitesaturday night liveSNL

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP