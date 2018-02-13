Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Noted contrarian Jack White is a little more than a month away from the release of his forthcoming album, Boarding House Reach. In anticipation of the March 23 drop date, White had an interview with the KROQ program “The Kevin & Bean Show” where he was asked why current festival lineups come up short on rock bands. White explained that rock is missing a “wildness,” and that although he isn’t exactly inspired by today’s rock, he feels that a resurgence is on the horizon.

“Since rock and roll’s inception, every 10, 12 years, there’s a breath of fresh air and a new injection of some sort of what you could I guess call punk attitude or something like that. A wildness. Things get crazy and then they get crazy for a couple years, and then they kind of get subtle, and then you’ve gotta wait for the next wave to come through and get people really excited and screaming about it again.”

The former White Stripes frontman and record label exec went on to explain that he’s seeing an energy bubbling up in recent rock acts. “We see it at Third Man all the time, a lot of young rock’n’roll acts, and I can tell in the last couple years it’s definitely different than it was five years ago. So I think it’s about to explode again.”

You can listen to the full “The Kevin & Bean Show” interview above.