Jack White Gets The Plug Pulled On Him But Continues To Play Because He’s Jack White

Jack White was playing a concert at Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham with the Kills when his mic was cut at the end of his set. What do you think Jack White did in a situation like this? Oh, you better believe he kept jamming. Via Esquire:
At the end of his typically epic set (25 songs, including White Stripes hits and songs from his new solo album Lazaretto), the venue pulled the plug on White. Why? Curfew. Venues like to follow rules. White does not. He continued playing without any mic support, telling the crowd, “The PA’s gawn” in what sounds like a distinctly Nashville accent he’s developed since living there. He then sang “Goodnight, Irene,” playing on an acoustic guitar.
Venues and curfews, man. All we want is more Jack White and then the venue has to get all camp counselor on us and shut down the fun. Check out the video below at about the 4:30 mark when they cut his mic. Then the fun begins.
If anything, cutting the mic made for a more memorable concert experience. Everybody quieting down so he could talk, and then joining in when he sang is a pretty fantastic thing to watch.
Seems to becoming a giant ass. Not Kanye,moving closer
No fucking way. Jack White is an old-school guy who just really cares about making and playing music. That’s part of why I love guys like him (and even older-school guys like Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and others). They get paid a lot of money to perform, sure, but you can tell that still love it and they bust their ass for their fans when they’re on-stage with really long set lists or, like White did on his last solo tour, playing with different backing bands to keep things fresh. These guys are what music should be, in my opinion. And if they’re cantankerous about it that just makes me love them more.
What sort of slut magic did you use to deduce that?
yeah it’s so awesome that he forced the venue to break the law, potentially putting people’s livelihoods at risk, just so he could make it to thirty songs.
“But office, it’s Jack White’s fault! He made me stay. I HAD to stay past the curfew. What was I supposed to do? Leave?!?”
I meant it as a venue getting fined or possibly even shut down for violating local ordinances. Happened to the place that used to host all my favorite bands in high school when they let HS kids stay after midnight (and another time when they blocked the exits with giant fans).
He played for three minutes after they cut his mic. Get a fucking grip.
Really don’t understand this anti-Jack White sentiment. The guy has personal emails published which to be fair could have been heat of the moment stuff, made some pretty spot on points about how the industry chooses its stars based on hype, not necessarily critiquing the artists he mentioned and now gets called out for trying to give his fans a great and unique experience. Also for the record no livelihoods are at risk from letting him play on an extra 15/20 minutes. Kilmainham isn’t near any residential property exactly and any of those living nearby no exactly what to expect when big name artists come to town.
Why don’t you kick yourself out, you’re an immigrant too.
I once saw They Might Be Giants in Columbus, OH do a show during a crazy thunderstorm and the power went out for about 30 minutes. They came out after 5 minutes backstage with a megaphone, acoustic guitar and an accordian. They proceeded to do a 5 song, powerless set while the entire club was whisper quiet. It was pretty awesome…..
Cool
How is he an ass? C’mon – he’s giving the fans what they want. Rebellion used to be rock n Roll – those of you old haters who don’t get that should stfu!
i feel like if this was Kanye West the spin on the story would be different. Jack white or Dave Grohl does it and “oh wow! so cool!” Kanye or Los Lonely Boys (I dunno…) and “what a talentless egotist!”
@DEVO Just keep fucking that strawman. I agree that you’d probably see that sort of reaction, but that’s not relevant at all. Just calm your tits, put on something you like, and enjoy your Sunday instead of getting mad at nothing. You’ll thank yourself.
seems like al is just a douche that wanted his 10 seconds of fame by saying something witting and clever.
also jack white has this little thing that west thinks he has… talent…