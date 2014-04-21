Jack White Recorded The World’s Fastest Record Over The Weekend

#Jack White #New Music
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.21.14 4 Comments

As part of Record Store Day 2014, Jack White recorded what’s being called the world’s fastest record at his Third Man Records’ Nashville headquarters. Unfortunately, it’s not a blues rock version of “B.O.B.” but rather, the title track from his upcoming album, “Lazaretto,” and the whole thing, from in-studio performance to its actual release, was accomplished in three hours and twenty-one minutes.

That’s as much time as most of us spend in the bathroom every day. Jack White is very prodigious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jack White#New Music
TAGSjack whitenew music

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP