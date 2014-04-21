Jack White Recorded The World’s Fastest Record Over The Weekend

As part of Record Store Day 2014, Jack White recorded what’s being called the world’s fastest record at his Third Man Records’ Nashville headquarters. Unfortunately, it’s not a blues rock version of “B.O.B.” but rather, the title track from his upcoming album, “Lazaretto,” and the whole thing, from in-studio performance to its actual release, was accomplished in three hours and twenty-one minutes.
