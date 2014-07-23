Jack White Went To A Chicago Cubs Game Last Night. He Looked Miserable.

Jack White is more famous than the average Chicago Cubs fan, so to blend in at Wrigley Field, he looked like the average Cubs fan: miserable. “The Party of the Century” was no match for White’s scowl, a common sight among the Bleacher Bums, which would actually be a good Jack White album name. It could be the followup to I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Baseball Fan (Is Football Back Yet?).

SOON.

Via Deadspin