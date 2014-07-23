Jack White Went To A Chicago Cubs Game Last Night. He Looked Miserable.

Jack White is more famous than the average Chicago Cubs fan, so to blend in at Wrigley Field, he looked like the average Cubs fan: miserable. “The Party of the Century” was no match for White’s scowl, a common sight among the Bleacher Bums, which would actually be a good Jack White album name. It could be the followup to I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Baseball Fan (Is Football Back Yet?).
SOON.
Maybe that group next to him were talking about how great the Black Keys are.
Reminds me of King Buzzo at the World Series. Only more angry, less sad.
Of course he was miserable, he was at a Cubs game!!! #GOBREWCREW
As a fellow Sconnie, I wholeheartedly agree.
That is the usual look for a Cubs fan toward the end of the game.
Jack White is my favorite Johnny Depp character
+100
Whoops. Jack White. I thought it was Jack Osbourne you were talking about on the left there.
He looks constipated. Hopefully he stops a pharmacy and gets some butcher’s broom.
Sat in loge with a scowl
Went to see the Cubs cuz they lose so easy
Tried to catch me a foul
But my hair got in the way, it’s too long and greasy
People wondering if I’m alright
I said I must be fine since the Cubs are leading
They’ll prolly blow it in the eighth or ninth
To give up on the Cubs is justified conceding
That’s strong work SoS.
well done.
I tip my hat at you sir
/tips hat
//hat falls off
I’m not very good at tipping my hat.
Jack White pretty much always looks miserable.
Only one minor problem with the story: the Cubs won 6-0. But don’t let facts get in the way.