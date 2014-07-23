Jack White Went To A Chicago Cubs Game Last Night. He Looked Miserable.

#Chicago Cubs #Jack White
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.23.14 15 Comments

Jack White is more famous than the average Chicago Cubs fan, so to blend in at Wrigley Field, he looked like the average Cubs fan: miserable. “The Party of the Century” was no match for White’s scowl, a common sight among the Bleacher Bums, which would actually be a good Jack White album name. It could be the followup to I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Baseball Fan (Is Football Back Yet?).

SOON.

Via Deadspin

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Cubs#Jack White
TAGSCHICAGO CUBSjack whiteTHE WHITE STRIPES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP