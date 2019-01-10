Getty Image

Until a few days ago, word about James Blake’s upcoming album was mostly rumors, but now Blake himself is starting to confirm that the follow-up to 2016’s The Colour In Anything actually is on its way. Earlier this week, Blake shared an official website for the record, which confirmed that the rumored title, Assume Form, was accurate. A page on French Amazon indicated that the album would be released on January 25, but now Blake has debunked that, because Assume Form will actually drop before that: A poster advertising the album has been spotted in London, and it says the record will come out next Friday, January 18.

The Amazon listing also indicated that Travis Scott, Andre 3000, Rosalía, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney, and UK rapper SwaVay would be featured on the album, and the poster says that all of those people except SwaVay are on the record. The Amazon page (which is no longer live as of this posting) has been largely correct about album details so far, so with that in mind, check out the tracklist from that page (which has not been officially confirmed) below.

1. “Assume Form”

2. “Mile High”

3. “Tell Them”

4. “Into The Red”

5. “Barefoot In The Park”

6. “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”

7. “Are You In Love?”

8. “Where’s The Catch?”

9. “I’ll Come Too”

10. “Power On”

11. “Don’t Miss It”

12. “Lullaby For My Insomniac”