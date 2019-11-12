With Disney+ officially live, fans have been delighted to check out their old faves and some of the new offerings on tap, like Wars Wars spinoff The Mandalorian. One of those potential new favorites is the live-action remake of animated classic Lady And The Tramp, which features music star Janelle Monae as Peg the Pekingese. Monae also contributed updated versions of the two of the classic soundtrack’s songs, including the centerpiece “He’s A Tramp.” Check it out below.

In addition, Monae rewrote the formerly problematic “The Siamese Cat Song” with Roman GianArthur and Wondaland’s Nate “Rocket” Wonder, transforming the song into “What A Shame.” Finally, she also contributed the brand-new song “That’s Enough.” You can check out “What A Shame” below and look up “That’s Enough” on Apple Music.

Monae has had a relatively quiet year after 2018’s Dirty Computers became one of the standout albums of the year, earning Janelle a Grammy night performance of “Make Me Feel” that helped her raise her profile. She also popped up at Lizzo’s Coachella performance for an impromptu twerk-off.

You can check out the live-action remake of Lady And The Tramp on Disney+ today and listen to the soundtrack on Apple Music here.