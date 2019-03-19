Janet Jackson Pulled A Fast One And Edited The Glastonbury Poster To Put Her Name First

Last week, the Glastonbury Festival announced its 2019 lineup, which was welcomed news for UK music fans: In 2018, the fest, as it does every few years or so, took a “fallow year” and didn’t hold the event, in order to give the farmland that hosts the fest an opportunity to recover from the wear and tear. The fest is bringing an esteemed set of headliners for its comeback year too: The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, and Janet Jackson.

Take a look at the original poster the festival shared, which lists the headliners in that exact specific order:

Now, here’s the poster that Jackson shared:

An untrained eye might think it just saw the same image twice, but that’s not so. In the image Jackson shared, her name has been moved to the very front of the list, with the rest of the headliners each pushed down a spot. Jackson made no mention of altering the image when she shared it, nor has she publicly complained about her placement on the poster. She just posted the altered poster with the caption, “Can’t wait to see you #UK #Glastonbury2019.”

It’s not clear why she shared an alternate version of the poster instead of the original, but whatever the case, she and The Cure have a leg up on their fellow headliners in at least one significant way: They’re both set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

