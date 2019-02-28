Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner is an acclaimed musician, songwriter, and filmmaker — and now, memoirist. Zauner has signed a book deal with Knopf for her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart.
Crying In H Mart will be about Zauner’s childhood growing up Korean-American, losing her mother, and using cooking as a way to feel closer to her Korean heritage and to heal from her grief. Zauner’s writing has previously appeared in The New Yorker and Glamour.
Zauner is one of the busiest artists in indie. Apart from her work with Japanese Breakfast, she is also a prolific music video director, creating stunning visuals for Better Oblivion Community Center, Charly Bliss, and others. Her self-directed video for her Soft Sounds From Another Planet song “Boyish” is an official selection for SXSW’s film festival. Zauner is touring North America and Asia this spring and summer. You can check out Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming tour dates below.
