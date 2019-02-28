Joyce Jude

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner is an acclaimed musician, songwriter, and filmmaker — and now, memoirist. Zauner has signed a book deal with Knopf for her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart.

Crying In H Mart will be about Zauner’s childhood growing up Korean-American, losing her mother, and using cooking as a way to feel closer to her Korean heritage and to heal from her grief. Zauner’s writing has previously appeared in The New Yorker and Glamour.

Zauner is one of the busiest artists in indie. Apart from her work with Japanese Breakfast, she is also a prolific music video director, creating stunning visuals for Better Oblivion Community Center, Charly Bliss, and others. Her self-directed video for her Soft Sounds From Another Planet song “Boyish” is an official selection for SXSW’s film festival. Zauner is touring North America and Asia this spring and summer. You can check out Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/15-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/01 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/03 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

04/04 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale *SOLD OUT*

04/07 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/06 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

05/10 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM

05/13 – Singapore @ Esplande Recital Studio

05/15 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Rossi Music

05/16 – Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand @ Rockademy

05/18 – Makati, Manila @ The Rest Is Noise

05/22 – Tokyo, Japan @ WWW X

05/27 – Seoul, South Korea @ Hongdae Muv Hall

06/19 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom