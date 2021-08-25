22-year-old Los Angeles native Jaxxon D. Silva has been releasing music since 2017, bouncing from grungy alt-rock to low-fi, throwback hip-hop and collaborating with stars like Lil Peep and Skepta. Most recently, he dropped the five-song EP I Wasn’t Born With Enough Middle Fingers in April, continuing his streak of new releases and stretching his creative muscles to include references to grime and Chicago drill.

This week, he’s Uproxx’s latest edition to the Sessions performance canon, playing a moody rendition of his synthy 2020 trap anthem “Out Here On The Otherside.” The defiant lyrics exult in his status as an outsider and a rebel, inviting the listener to join him in going against the grain. “I’m out here on the otherside,” he croons on the hook. “Why don’t you try and cross the line?”

Watch Jaxxon D. Silva’s “Out Here On The Otherside” performance above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.