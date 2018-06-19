The Scoreboard: Bey-Z Finally Did It And Wyoming Is Tired Of Rappers

Getty Image

The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major Ls in the music world over the past couple weeks.

I hope your shelves were bolted to the wall and your valuables secured because the world recently experienced a significant seismic event and I just want to make sure everybody’s OK: Beyonce and Jay-Z finally released their long-rumored collaborative album. Kanye West and Kid Cudi also put out a joint effort that was a long time in the making, so all in all, it’s a good time to have friends in music. At the very least, it’s a better musical friend collaboration than you and your buddy drunkenly busting out Toto’s “Africa” at karaoke.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has had enough hip-hop, thanks, Kanye is feuding with his family (in a controlled setting on TV and it’s actually very pleasant), and there is at least one fox in Wyoming, and it might chase you. So yeah, everything’s Kanye, because that’s just the world now.

Win: Celebration of collaboration

It’s a divisive time in our country right now, and what’s going to fix that is celebrities making music together. Well, that’s probably not true, but they’re still doing it, and it’s still nice to see. Jay-Z and Beyonce talked about each other on each of their most recent solo records, and now they’re talking with each other on Everything Is Love, a collaboration the world has wanted for so long because Jay is one of the greats and Bey causes fandom-driven mania, the fervor of which should be the subject of scientific papers about human nature. Meanwhile, the years-long bromance between Kanye West and Kid Cudi continues, culminating in Kids See Ghosts, which is arguably the best of the recent Kanye projects. Everything’s just happier when we’re working together, whether its politics or albums we’ll forget about in a couple weeks as our constant thirst for more and more content continues.

Loss: No more parties in Wyoming

Hip-hop has long been cemented as a vital part of mainstream music, but Wyoming’s Diamond Cross Ranch isn’t having it. That’s where Kanye hosted his Ye listening party. It did not go well: There were a ton of delays, the nature of the event seemed to change every 30 minutes, it was 40 decibels over the town’s decibel ordinance, and the neighbors weren’t feeling it. So now, rappers are banned from the place.

Is this an unfair generalization to make because of one rap party gone awry, and is this ban misdirected? Perhaps! Actually, it should be less of a ban on hip-hop, and more of a ban on egomaniacs who exclusively do what they want when they want and wait until the literal last minute to finish anything like a burnt-out college senior busting out a bibliography page for his thesis at 4 AM.

Win: Famil-Ye Feud

Kanye’s appearance on Family Feud is a reminder that these sorts of things are taped months in advance. Would his demeanor have been as overwhelmingly joyful if the episode was taped a few weeks ago, when the world was beginning to turn on Kanye as he got controversially political, instead of back in February? Perhaps not, but regardless, it serves as a calm-before-the-storm time capsule that shows Kanye at his all-time happiest (at least as seen in public settings), and who doesn’t like happiness? The show also serves as probably the only time we’ll ever hear Kanye answer a question with a single word and not a stream of consciousness rant, so this was your one shot at seeing that. Too bad he was only asked about Steve Harvey’s kissing abilities, though.