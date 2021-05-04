Jay-Z fans on Twitter are debating one of the rapper’s biggest hits a tweet from The Source‘s account asserted that Jay “regrets” making “Big Pimpin’,” the third single from his 1999 album Vol. 3… Life And Times Of S. Carter. The Source‘s tweet linked to an article on the magazine’s website which interpreted a quote from a 2010 Wall Street Journal interview to mean that Jay took a negative view of his old song. However, upon realizing the quote in question was over a decade old, fans quickly decried the article and the tweet as “clickbait.”

This is #ClickBait This is being reported as new when it's actually from a 2010 Wall Street Journal interview where JAY-Z talked about his book Decoded and his songwriting. No where did he say he regrets making "Big Pimpin'" He has performed the song countless times since then https://t.co/OBzg55gzzv pic.twitter.com/LgGIgwVsz9 — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) May 3, 2021

However, that didn’t stop the tweet from generating conversation, as Jay’s fans chimed in on his imagined reaction to his own lyrics, as well on The Source‘s out-of-context reporting. Some compared Jay’s older lyrics to his new ones, stating they preferred when Jay was “Big Pimpin'” alongside Bun B and Pimp C of UGK to the Jay-Z who makes deals with the NFL and raps about his big business moves like selling Tidal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Honestly prefer big pimpin Jay-z over financial literacy Jay-z https://t.co/6wYywyxbGn — art doll 🎨 (@meowmanifesto) May 3, 2021

Others agreed with the sentiment that Jay’s view must have changed over time. As one pointed out, since 2000, Jay has gotten married, had three kids, and changed his outlook on everything from fashion to his role in politics. Some thought “cancel culture” had finally come for him.

Jay-Z is 51 year old married father of 3 kids, it makes sense for him to regret Big Pimpin. It’s still my favorite hit single from him though. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) May 3, 2021

And while the quote in question is still difficult to put into context — after all, it’s just a written quote, and Jay’s notoriously sarcastic in interviews, besides his rapper’s penchant for using metaphorical language to describe a point of view that can get lost in translation in a different format — it’s still proof positive that Jay is still one of the most foremost figures in hip-hop. See more of the polarized responses to Jay’s old quote below, and read the full interview here.

Thug em, fuck em, love em, leave em cuz I dont fuckin need em is poetry ok https://t.co/5Ec6JLIZIK — 𝐆𝐮𝐳𝐦𝐚𝐧 👩🏽‍💻 (@Geerelis) May 3, 2021

Relax. Big Pimpin will be played at my wedding. https://t.co/ccPHfkOGC7 — Taylor. (@Tater_Tottt) May 3, 2021

niggas said he gonna leave condoms in your baby seat but he ashamed of big pimpin. https://t.co/Po7yh6gta8 — blair nesmith (@theblairshow) May 3, 2021

Jay-Z while performing "Big Pimpin'" on his next arena tour: "I can't believe I'm saying this, again. Make some noise for misogyny, y'all." https://t.co/7UrmwyhS6t — Al Shipley (@alshipley) May 3, 2021

To put things in perspective, my kids were toddlers when Big Pimpin came out, and Jay-Z probably hadn't even met Becky With the Good Hair yet. — (C)attorney At Law (@thepaulasuzanne) May 1, 2021

I regret Jay-Z admitting this. Big Pimpin is 🔥🔥🔥and being financially irresponsible (sometimes) is fun 😭 https://t.co/G2u8l49lgI — sensitive thug. (@SLYson_Beckford) May 4, 2021

I’m curious about when he had this revelation. I know he was performing it on the 4:44 Tour https://t.co/E92V45mMq6 — Black As Ryan Oubre is “Sure” (@Carnegro) May 4, 2021

The song he should regret making is "Anything" (2006) https://t.co/dJRMgQSu93 — Dope boys of the year, drinks is IN the house (@AintNoJigga) May 3, 2021