Jay-Z Is Producing A Western Film, ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Starring Idris Elba

Jay-Z is producing a Netflix revenge drama titled The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba and Johnathon Majors. Jeymes Samuel is making his directorial debut.

Elba’s character plays the antagonist, while the film follows the plotline of protagonist Nat Love (Majors). Jay-Z’s set to produce the film alongside Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. Jay-Z and Samuel collaborated on The Great Gatsby soundtrack as well, and the duo will share writing duties for The Harder They Fall. The film is going to be an all-black western feature for Netflix and is co-written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin We will have more on this development when the film’s trailer is released.

On top of now producing a western film, Jay-Z has recently been very outspoken about Colin Kapernick’s NFL workout over the weekend, an event the rapper referred to as a “publicity stunt,” and that he was “disappointed.” Before the workout, Jay-Z helped guide the process along and was involved in making Kaepernick’s workout happen.

Elba, on the other hand, is set to star in Universal’s upcoming movie Cats, a movie adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical of the same name. He also appears in James BKS’ animated “New Breed” video alongside Q-Tip and Little Simz.