Colin Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016. That season, of course, he became known for kneeling during the national anthem, in protest against police brutality in the United States. Kaepernick and his supporters have asserted that the quarterback hasn’t gotten a chance to play in the league since then due to his activism, but now, years later, it looks like Kaepernick may have another shot to make an NFL roster after all: Yesterday, he revealed that he will be participating in an NFL workout in Atlanta this weekend.

Kaepernick tweeted yesterday, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

It turns out that Jay-Z may have had something to do with making this workout happen. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said, “I am also told that Jay-Z — who has been working with the NFL on some social justice initiatives — was involved in this and pushed this idea to some extent.” He went on to write on Twitter, “Jay-Z, a partner with the NFL on social justice, had some influence here.”

Jay-Z, of course, was named the NFL’s Live Music Entertainment Strategist this summer, and not long after the deal was announced, Kaepernick shared what appeared to be a response to Jay-Z’s new relationship with the league.