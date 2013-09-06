Jay Z & Kanye Both Announced Fall/Winter Tours This Morning

So these fellows you may have heard of, Jay Z and Kanye West, both announced upcoming fall/winter tours in support of their recently released albums this morning. Everyone wins! Tickets for the Jay Z tour go on sale next Thursday. Tickets for the Kanye tour — which features Kendrick Lamar as the opening act — go on sale next Friday.

Here are Jay Z-s 34 dates…

11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

12/10 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

12/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/20 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

12/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/28 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena

01/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

01/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena

01/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

01/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

01/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace Of Auburn Hills

01/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/16 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center

01/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

01/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center

01/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

01/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

01/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/30 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center

01/31 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

And here are Kanye’s dates…

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena#

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #

10/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena #

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ EnergySolutions Arena #

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills #

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #

11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #

11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

11/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #

11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum ^

12/01 – Atlnata, GA @ Philips Arena #

12/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

12/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

(Via COS)