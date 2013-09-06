Jay Z & Kanye Both Announced Fall/Winter Tours This Morning

So these fellows you may have heard of, Jay Z and Kanye West, both announced upcoming fall/winter tours in support of their recently released albums this morning. Everyone wins! Tickets for the Jay Z tour go on sale next Thursday. Tickets for the Kanye tour — which features Kendrick Lamar as the opening act — go on sale next Friday.
Here are Jay Z-s 34 dates…
11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
12/10 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
12/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/20 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
12/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/28 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
01/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
01/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena
01/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
01/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
01/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace Of Auburn Hills
01/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/16 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center
01/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
01/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center
01/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
01/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/30 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center
01/31 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
And here are Kanye’s dates…
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena#
10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #
10/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena #
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ EnergySolutions Arena #
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #
11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills #
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #
11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
11/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #
11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
11/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #
11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum ^
12/01 – Atlnata, GA @ Philips Arena #
12/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
12/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
Yeezus > Magna Carta Holy Grail
Yeezus + good kid m.a.a.d. city >>>>>>> Magna Carta Holy Grail
agreed. anyone know Jay’s opening act?