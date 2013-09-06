Jay Z & Kanye Both Announced Fall/Winter Tours This Morning

#Jay Z
Editor-in-Chief
09.06.13 2 Comments

So these fellows you may have heard of, Jay Z and Kanye West, both announced upcoming fall/winter tours in support of their recently released albums this morning. Everyone wins! Tickets for the Jay Z tour go on sale next Thursday. Tickets for the Kanye tour — which features Kendrick Lamar as the opening act — go on sale next Friday.

Here are Jay Z-s 34 dates…

11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
12/07 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
12/10 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
12/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/20 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
12/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/28 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Arena
01/02 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
01/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena
01/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
01/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
01/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace Of Auburn Hills
01/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/16 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center
01/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
01/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/19 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ CONSOL Energy Center
01/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
01/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/30 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagara Center
01/31 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

And here are Kanye’s dates…

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena#
10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena #
10/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena #
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ EnergySolutions Arena #
11/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #
11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #
11/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills #
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #
11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
11/21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #
11/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
11/29 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #
11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Times Forum ^
12/01 – Atlnata, GA @ Philips Arena #
12/06 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
12/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

(Via COS)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSJay Ztours

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP