The Robin Hood Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to addressing poverty in the New York City area and a favorite of wealthy Wall Street executives looking to do some good with their riches (you know, aside from just like… giving it all away). The bemusingly titled charity is set to hold its annual investors’ conference next month and has invited a speaker who knows a bit about being on the other side of the wealth gap: Jay-Z.

CNBC made the announcement yesterday, reporting that Jay’s booked to discuss his use of data to make investment decisions, as well as the recent sale of his Tidal shares to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Jay’s other endorsements include cannabis, NFTs, and a reported TV and film production company for which he just filed a trademark. According to CNBC, it’s also an opportunity for Jay to schmooze with the sort of high rollers who can invest in his future endeavors as he builds his billion-dollar empire.

Even as Jay continues to make million-dollar money moves, the rap mogul has contributed just as much to his day job, collaborating with former rival Nas twice in as many months with songs on DJ Khaled’s new album and on DMX’s posthumously released Exodus, out now on Def Jam.

