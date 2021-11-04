Jay-Z may not be the best at using social media, but the billionaire is still a savvy businessman, and his Roc Nation company wants to help lift up others in the working world. That’s why they’re set to host a massive job fair in New York City’s Madison Square Garden later this month. There, job seekers can learn to leverage their skills and be interviewed for perspective roles on the spot.

The fair takes place November 18 in Madison Square Garden. Those in attendance will be able to speak with companies like Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, Vice, and 40/40 Club and more. They’ll also have the opportunity to seek advice on resume building, professional attire, and receive styling and grooming services.

In a statement about the job fair, Team Roc’s managing director Dania Diaz talked about the opportunities that are created by the event:

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment. My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations. It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”

Sign up for Roc Nation’s job fair at Madison Square Garden here.